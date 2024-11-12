12 Nov, 2024
12 Nov, 2024 @ 15:50
Explained: What do Aemet’s yellow, orange and red weather alerts mean in Spain?

Autumn arrives early in Spain: Temperatures to plummet by up to 10C today amid storms, rain and hail

WHEN adverse weather is forecast for Spain, there is often a colour-coded alert issued by state weather agency Aemet.

The traffic light system ranges between green, yellow, orange and red, with the latter being the most severe.

Over the next couple of days, dozens of towns in Andalucia, Valencia and the Balearic Islands have been placed on yellow and orange alerts for heavy rain and winds.

But what kind of threat to the population does each level bring? Below is an explanation from Aemet.

Green

There is no meteorological risk. The weather is not expected to cause significant impact, although they may be minor or local.

Yellow

There is no meteorological risk for the general population, although there is for some specific activities.

Recommendations: BE AWARE. Stay informed of the most up-to-date weather forecast. Some outdoor activities may be affected.

Orange

There is a significant meteorological risk to the population (unusual meteorological phenomena with a certain degree of danger for everyday activities).

Recommendations: BE PREPARED. Take precautions and stay informed of the most up-to-date weather forecast. Everyday outdoor activities may be affected.

Red

The meteorological risk to the population is extreme (unusual meteorological phenomena, of exceptional intensity and with a very high level of risk for the population).

Recommendations: Take preventive measures and ACT according to the instructions of the authorities.

Stay informed of the most up-to-date weather forecast. Usual activities may be seriously altered. Do not travel unless strictly necessary.

