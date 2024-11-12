12 Nov, 2024
12 Nov, 2024 @ 16:30
High-speed rail links to Valencia are expected to return from Thursday

HIGH-SPEED train services between Valencia and Madrid will resume on Thursday after track damage caused by the flood disaster a fortnight ago.

Train operator Renfe is already selling tickets via its website and rival cut-price companies will also be able to restart their schedules.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister, Oscar Puente, said that Wednesday will see 99% of Renfe local Cercanias services restored, with just under half of the routes being covered by buses.

MINISTER PUENTE

The area that is still struggling, according to Puente, is Cheste.

From Wednesday, the C1 and C2 commuter lines will return to regular operation- albeit with buses including sections from Carcaixent and Silla to the centre of Valencia City.

The C3 line is still out of action, meaning a full-blown substitute bus service from Utiel to Valencia.

The minister said 222.3 kilometres of track had been brought back to service thanks to the work of 240 people deployed in three shifts.

“The recovery of Cercanias trains is very important because they have 82,000 passengers daily in Valencia,” said Oscar Puente.

52% of routes will be covered by train and the remainder by 112 buses- free of charge- that are being funded by an €11.3 million plan.

Puente said that December 22 was the target date for a full rail service on lines C1 and C2.

“Let’s see if we are able to get there,” he commented.

In regard to damaged roads, 139 kilometres of the 160 flood-affected kilometres have been cleared.

Weather permitting, the A-7 will be reopened on Thursday at its link with the Valencia southern ring road.

The A-3, V-30, and V-31 will also operate normally.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

