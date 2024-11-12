Beyond the Tourist Trail – Discovering Murcia’s Best-Kept Secrets

Thinking of visiting Spain on your next getaway? Well, if you haven’t already experienced the charm of the South East (apart from perhaps Benidorm), the region and city of Murcia should be high on your list of Spanish destinations.

Nestled between the better-known regions of Andalusia and Valencia, Murcia offers a breath of fresh air for those looking to dive deeper into Spain’s rich history. This hidden gem has everything from a vibrant local culture to stunning natural landscapes that rarely make the typical tourist itinerary when visiting the country. Beyond the crowded spots, you can explore Murcia’s lesser known yet equally delightful attractions. From ancient castles to bustling markets, let’s look at why Murcia is a great holiday destination.

Historic Sites Off the Beaten Path

Beyond the appeal of the sun-soaked beaches and modern part of the city, Murcia’s landscape is dotted with historic sites. One such treasure is the Monasterio de Santa Clara la Real in Murcia city. Nestled within the confines of a busy market area, this hidden monastery offers a unique glimpse into Spanish history, housing a museum that has remains of old royal palaces, both Moorish and Christian.

Further off the beaten path, you’ll find the stunning sight of the Castle of Monteagudo, an 11th-century fortress perched dramatically on a hilltop just outside the city. Once a key stronghold, it now offers panoramic views of the orchards below. It’s also hard not to notice the 14-metre-high sculpture of the Christ of Monteagudo on top. At the bottom, you’ll find the visitor centre where you can take a tour to immerse yourself further into its history.

Another site that’s a must-see is the Roman Theatre of Cartagena, often missed by those on quick coastal tours. Restored beautifully, it stands as a poignant reminder of Roman influence in the area, dating back to 1st century BC, and according to travel insurance provider Staysure, you should set aside at least an hour to take it all in, with the on-site museum displaying many of the excavated items that were first discovered in 1988.

If you head into the heart of the countryside, the town of Lorca hosts a stunning castle known as the ‘Fortress of the Sun.’ This 13th-century castle, complete with medieval walls, towers, and an archaeological museum, offers interactive experiences that bring medieval Spain to life, away from the usual crowds.

Local Cuisine to Find & Try

Murcia’s culinary scene offers a delightful array of traditional dishes that are deeply rooted in the region’s fertile lands. The region is known as ‘Europe’s Orchard’, so Mediterranean cuisine is at its best here.

A must-try is the ‘Zarangollo,’ a simple yet flavourful scrambled dish made with courgette, onions, and scrambled eggs, that can also see aubergines and potato added. Another iconic Murcian dish is the ‘Pastel de carne,’ a savoury meat pie that layers puff pastry with spicy chorizo, hard-boiled eggs, pancetta, peppers and more for a mouth-watering traditional treat.

If you have a sweet tooth, then you need to try Paparajotes, a dessert made from the leaf of a lemon tree that is covered in dough and fried, finished with a dusting of sugar and cinnamon. However, don’t eat the leaf itself, just enjoy the sugary dough around it.

Natural Wonders & Outdoor Activities

Murcia’s landscape is marked by mountains, valleys, and pristine coastlines, so naturally it attracts adventurers and nature lovers to explore. Sierra Espuña Regional Park is a great example of this, a mountain range in the heart of the region that offers numerous trails that cater to both casual walkers and experienced hikers. The park’s dense forests and cool climate provide a refreshing contrast to the surrounding area, making it a perfect spot for a leisurely day hike.

For those drawn to the water, the Mar Menor is Europe’s largest saltwater lagoon and offers exceptional conditions for many different water sports like windsurfing and kiteboarding. Its shallow, calm waters are ideal for beginners whilst its high salinity helps with flotation.

Not far from the markets of Murcia city and South of Mar Menor lies the tranquil Calblanque Natural Park. This protected area boasts unspoiled beaches, rolling hills, and a variety of wildlife such as goats and sea turtles, and is accessible through well-maintained trails. The park is a favourite among locals, providing a scenic backdrop that captures the wild beauty of Murcia’s coastline, and the waters are clear which is ideal for scuba diving and snorkelling. These places along with many others mean Murcia offers plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy for those who want a bit more from their visit here.

Staying Safe While Exploring

No adventure is without its risks, and while venturing off the beaten path to explore Murcia’s hidden treasures, you’ll want to keep safety in mind. Whether you find yourself hiking through the serene landscapes of Sierra Espuña or sampling local delicacies at a tucked-away market, having reliable travel insurance is essential just in case the unexpected happens. Policies that cover everything from medical emergencies to trip cancellations and lost items will provide you with peace of mind whilst away. You can then immerse yourself in the local culture and natural beauty without worrying about the what ifs.

Before you pack your bags, be sure to make a list of local emergency contacts, including the nearest hospital, police station, and embassy (if needed). Knowing who to call in an emergency is crucial, especially in less touristy areas. Learning a few key phrases in Spanish can greatly enhance your experience and help you navigate more remote areas of Murcia more effectively. Consider carrying a pocket-sized language guide or a translation app.

Also, keep an eye on travel alerts or warnings for the region you’re visiting. The Spain foreign travel advice page on the UK government website is worth looking at before your trip so you can check everything from safety and security as well as health advice.

Make Murcia Your Next Spanish Destination

If you’re looking for something away from the tourist hotspots that are throughout mainland Spain, Murcia offers much more than meets the eye. From its rich history to its many culinary delights and natural wonders, the region and city will provide many enjoyable moments. With flights to Region de Murcia International Airport taking just over 2 hours and 40 minutes from London, you could be exploring these hidden gems and savouring the rich flavours of Murcia sooner than you think.