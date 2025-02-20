The little-known seaside gem in northern Spain where Richard Gere has been house hunting

HOLLYWOOD legend Richard Gere is looking to put down roots in northern Spain’s picturesque Galician coast.

The ‘Pretty Woman’ star, 75, and his Galician wife Alejandra Silva, 41, have been spotted viewing luxury properties in the exclusive enclave of Oleiros, just 15 minutes from A Coruña city.

Sources close to the couple confirmed they’ve been interested in purchasing a sea-view property in the area for at least two years, though no deal has yet been finalised.

Richard Gere, 75, and his Galician wife Alejandra Silva, 41, have been spotted viewing luxury properties in the enclave of Oleiros

“They visit every summer and stay with Alejandra’s family, but now they want their own place,” revealed a local estate agent.

Oleiros, with its population of 38,333, has become one of Galicia’s most desirable addresses.

Oleiros is an exclusive spot just 15 minutes from A Coruña, where Silva is originally from.

Picture: Galicia Quever

It boasts the highest per capita income in the region and ranks among Spain’s 25 wealthiest municipalities.

The coastal town is known for its Blue Flag beaches including Santa Cristina and Bastiagueiro, historic Santa Cruz Castle, and stunning sea views along its maritime promenades.

Oleiros boasts the highest per capita income in the region and ranks among Spain’s 25 wealthiest municipalities.

Gere wouldn’t be the only high-profile resident – Pablo Isla, former Inditex chairman, and Sandra Ortega, daughter of Zara founder – and Spain’s second-richest person – Amancio Ortega already call the area home.

Oleiros is nestled on Spain’s northern coast. Wikipedia

Perhaps surprisingly, this wealthy enclave has been governed for decades by openly communist mayor Angel García Seoane, with the town featuring monuments to Che Guevara, Simon Bolívar, and Nelson Mandela.

The news comes just days after Gere collected the prestigious International Goya Award at the Spanish film ceremony held in Granada on February 16.

The American actor has been strengthening his ties to Spain since marrying Galicia-native Silva in 2018. The couple recently moved into a property in Madrid’s ultra-exclusive La Moraleja neighbourhood, home to football stars and business magnates.