‘Get out while you can!’: British expat’s advice to ‘third world UK’ after moving to Spain’s Costa del Sol 24 years ago

A BRITISH expat who moved her entire family from Portsmouth to Spain is urging fellow Brits to jump ship too.

Real estate agent Nicola Powles, who runs the Property in Spain Group, made the life-changing decision in 2001 after a three-day holiday to the Costa del Sol that cost just £99.

“It’s a shame but Britain is quickly becoming a third world country with nothing to offer for the people who live there,” Powles told The Sun.

“It’s a scary country with crime out of control, you can’t see a doctor and ambulances don’t arrive. It’s always grey – where will it end?”

Nicola Powles has urged her fellow Brits to ditch the UK for Spain. Facebook

The mother claims to save approximately €1,000 (£850) per month on bills and rent compared to UK prices, making her financial situation significantly more comfortable than when she lived in Portsmouth.

“In the UK, we were paying the same amount of rent for one house than what we were doing for two in Spain, which both included a pool,” she explained.

Powles claims that many everyday expenses are lower in Spain, highlighting affordable dining options.

“I can get a three-course meal, including a drink, in a local hotel for £11,” she said.

Three weeks after her initial holiday, Powles moved her entire family including her then-husband, two children, two horses, and two dogs to the Spanish coast.

While her family has since returned to Britain, she insists she has no plans to follow them back.

She moved to the Costa del Sol 24 years ago and runs a successful real estate business. Facebook

“I miss my daughter and grandchildren, who live in Britain, but the country has nothing to offer me anymore,” she said. “The only way I’m ever returning to the UK is in a coffin.”

After more than two decades in Spain, Powles now runs her own company helping fellow expats relocate. She advises potential movers to be mindful of local regulations, saying: “Always use a local lawyer, as coast and country rules are very different in every town.”

According to data from Kanan, a study abroad company, the average cost of living for a family of four in the UK was approximately £2,200 per month in 2024, excluding rent. In Spain, this figure was around £1,400.

Despite her strong opinions on leaving the UK, Powles acknowledges that the expatriate lifestyle isn’t for everyone.

“If you want to live off benefits, then stay in the UK,” she said. “If you want constant sunshine and a cheaper way of living, then Spain is the place for you.”