RAIN is making an unwelcome return to the Costa del Sol today following a warm and sunny Easter week.

According to state weather agency Aemet, expats and tourists across Malaga province should prepare for an increasingly wet few days as a new weather front moves in.

Today (April 7) will begin with variable sunny spells before cloud cover increases, bringing a 90% chance of showers by tonight. Temperatures will hover between 16C and 22C.

La próxima semana se prevé la llegada de calima a la Península. Si los pronósticos se cumplen, este fenómeno vendrá acompañado de precipitaciones y tormentas, especialmente en el suroeste del país.



Fuente : @MeteoredES pic.twitter.com/Tft8suw2Yl — ?? ?????? ?? ??? (@Eltiempoalsur) April 4, 2026

Tomorrow (April 8) is set to be a total wash-out, with Aemet predicting a 100% chance of rain throughout the morning, remaining at a high 95% into the afternoon and evening.

The mercury will also drop, with highs struggling to reach 19 degrees and lows of 14C, making for a noticeably cooler and damper day on the coast.

Thursday (April 9) will bring a brief respite with a mix of sun and clouds, and just a 30% chance of afternoon rain. Temperatures are expected to bounce back up to highs of 24C.

However, the weather agency warns that the instability will intensify once again heading into the weekend.

It could be set to bring in another spell of the fabled ‘blood rain’ to cake swathes of mainland Spain in gloopy mud.

?? ¡Calima va!

La posición de la dana que estima el modelo europeo será idónea para bombear polvo del sahariano hacia la península.

?? https://t.co/HuJaYujLsw pic.twitter.com/p6Gii8JENL — Meteored España (@MeteoredES) April 5, 2026

The infamous phenomenon is forecast to hit after the Semana Santa celebrations subside as a massive plume of Saharan dust sweeps northwards and collides with an Atlantic DANA storm.

State weather agency Aemet wrote on X: “Starting Tuesday, a low-pressure system will circulate to the west of the Iberian Peninsula, bringing rain to the areas in the western half of the peninsula.

READ MORE: WATCH: Spain’s Canary Islands engulfed by 800-mile ‘calima’ dust wave as visibility vanishes – but it’s set to clear soon

“However, from its position, it will also favour the arrival of suspended dust, which will lead to calima. The rains could be accompanied by mud.”

The ‘calima’ – sometimes inadequately translated as ‘haze’ – occurs when warm, dry air laden with fine dust and sand particles drifts north, aided by prevailing winds.

It reduces visibility, casting a reddish hue over Spanish skies and severely hampering air quality.

READ MORE: Spanish stargazers left disappointed as calima clouds out rare Blood Moon and total lunar eclipse

A partir del martes una borrasca circulará al oeste de la Península, con lluvias en el zonas de la mitad occidental peninsular.



Pero, además, desde su posición favorecerá la llegada de polvo en suspensión, que dará lugar a calima. Las lluvias podrían ir acompañadas de barro. pic.twitter.com/XYSHbJaR0W — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) April 5, 2026

When combined with wet weather, the ‘calima’ can cause dirt-filled showers known colloquially as ‘blood rain’.

These muddy downpours are notorious among expats and locals for the messy, hard-to-remove residue they leave on cars, terraces and swimming pools.

Last week, locals and tourists visiting the Canary Islands were forced to take precautions after the archipelago was engulfed by an 800-mile wide dust wave sweeping in from the African coast.

READ MORE: Why does the sky look orange in Spain today? All you need to know about the ‘calima’ and ‘blood rain’ weather phenomenon

The sandy front made landfall early on Wednesday, casting an eerie dark orange hue across the island’s skies.

People with respiratory diseases are urged to take precautions when a calima hits, such as wearing masks when outside or avoiding leaving home.

Residents are also urged to keep windows and doors closed to prevent the dust seeping inside, and to avoid intense exercise outdoors.

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