‘Shocked’ mayor in Spain asks Meghan Markle to change her ‘As Ever’ brand’s logo because it ‘plagiarises her town’s coat of arms’

A SPANISH mayor has called on Meghan Markle to change her As Ever logo, insisting it plagiarises her town’s ‘historic’ coat of arms.

Xisca Mona, leader of the sleepy village of Porreres, in Mallorca, told the Olive Press this week that she was ‘shocked’ upon seeing the similarities between the two.

The As Ever logo and Porreres coat of arms both show two birds flying on either side of a palm tree.

Xisca told this paper: ‘We are still a bit shocked, we thought it was fake news at first, we didn’t know what was happening.

‘Then loads of newspapers and media started calling us and we realised it was serious.’

She said the similarities are ‘undeniable’, adding: ‘They are the same, except the birds are a little different and they used different colours, but they are nearly identical.’

She continued: ‘All jokes aside, we really want them to change the logo because our coat of arms is very special to our culture and has been linked to our town since it was founded hundreds of years ago.

‘It is very important to our identity and now it is being used to sell products like jam.

‘The truth is that although this has given our once unknown town some publicity in just a few hours, we don’t like our coat of arms being used, we want them to pull the logo.’

However, while there is a desire to fight the Sussexes, Xisca said the town hall will probably choose not to.

She explained: ‘We simply cannot fight such a big company like that, we are a small town with limited resources.

‘We may send a letter asking them to remove the logo and to find a new one.’

She added that the people of Porreres ‘invite Meghan and Harry to the town’ with open arms and joked that if they want to use their coat of arms as a logo, ‘they should at least sell apricot jam’ – in reference to the locally renowned apricots.