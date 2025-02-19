Comedian faces hate crime charges for asking radio listeners in Spain to ‘stone paedophile priests’

A MADRID judge will pursue hate crime charges against a comedian who joked about blowing up the Franco-built ‘Valley of the Fallen’ mausoleum cross and stoning paedophile priests.

Hector de Miguel- known as Queque- made the remarks on the radio station Cadena Sur in June last year.

The case has been brought against him by the Christian Lawyers group who are noted for bringing actions against performers.

JUDGE CARLOS VALLE

Queque appeared before Judge Carlos Valle Muñoz-Torrero on January 23 and told him that he was joking ‘exclusively with his audience’ during the Hora Veintipico programme.

The comedian issued a challenge to the Christians Lawyers and they have duly responded.

Queque said during the broadcast: “Christian Lawyers! All these people who are here have a wish, which is to fill the cross of the Valley of the Fallen with dynamite and blow it up. If it can be on a Sunday, all the better, so that more people go.”

He continued: “We will go with stones to the doors of churches and monasteries to throw them at the priests who have f—–d a child.”

The Madrid judge said that Queque made these statements ‘consciously and voluntarily’ during ‘a radio programme that helped by social networks gets tens of thousands of listeners’.

“These are expressions of an offensive nature, which do not involve mere exaggeration or hyperbole, but imply the imputation of an extremely serious crime to an entire group, calling for aggression by throwing stones,” the judge continued.

“These comments may, generate, even indirectly, feelings of hatred or hostility against the specific group to which they refer, for reasons related to their religion or beliefs.” he concluded.

The judge’s ruling to proceed with the case has already been appealed by Queque who is in an ongoing war with Christian Lawyers with several legal proceedings launched against him by the group.

A Valladolid court has summoned the comedian to appear on May 9 for encouraging his listeners to hassle the Christian Lawyers president, Poland Castellanos, by phoning her.