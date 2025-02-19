BREAKING: Secret drug smuggling tunnel between Spain and Morocco is uncovered by police

SPANISH police have uncovered a secret drug smuggling tunnel connecting Morocco with Spain.

The discovery was made today by the Guardia Civil force in the Spanish territory of Ceuta, which neighbours Morocco on the northern tip of Africa.

The underground network ran from a warehouse in the Tarajal industrial estate to Morocco, and was allegedly used to introduce ‘large amounts of hashish’ into Spain.

According to local Spanish newspaper El Faro, the authorities had long been searching for the entry route, which has been operating for years without anyone noticing.

The building of the tunnel took place behind the closed doors of a warehouse.

This shielded the entry hole from prying eyes, while the loud noises did not arouse suspicion given that it was taking place on an industrial estate.

Once constructed, the tunnel would be used to receive huge bales of hashish from Morocco. They would then be loaded onto trucks that evaded the Guardia Civil checkpoint and headed to mainland Spain.

The discovery was part of a long investigation into drug trafficking and police corruption, reports El Faro.

The probe, being run by Internal Affairs, has already resulted in several arrests, with multiple suspects jailed, including Guardia Civil officers.

No names or information of the accused have been released, as the investigation is ongoing.

Since at least 2023, Spanish authorities have been seeking the source of huge quantities of hashish arriving from Ceuta to mainlaind Spain on trucks.