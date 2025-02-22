Must visit: The five best beaches in Mallorca for 2025

WE may be still in the middle of chilly February, but as thoughts drift off to the better weather ahead the Olive Press has selected five of the most remarkable Mallorca ones that you should plan to visit this year.

From popular tourist spots to hidden gems, they each offer something unique and unforgettable.

So start planning your weekend trips now with this Olive Press guide.

1. Cala S’Amarador (above)

Ideal for families, this beach offers a gentle, shallow entry into the sea and is quieter than the nearby Mondrago Beach.

Cala S’Amarador’s white sand and turquoise waters emerge from a swathe of pine trees, offering a picture perfect view.

2. Torrent de Pareis

Ideal for a day trip, the journey to this west coast beach is just as breath-taking as the destination itself.

The road leading to it is one of Spain’s most dramatic and iconic routes.

The beach, a secluded pebble cove surrounded by towering cliffs, looks like something straight out of a screensaver.

It’s also close to another scenic spot, Cala de Sa Calobra.

3. Cala Varques

For those seeking tranquility, Cala Varques is a secluded cove on the east coast near Calas de Mallorca.

Though tricky to reach – best accessed by boat or on foot – its isolation enhances its beauty.

It boasts one of Europe’s largest underwater cave systems, making it a paradise for divers and snorkelers.

4. Playa Formentor

For those craving a touch of luxury, Playa Formentor is the perfect choice.

Situated near the prestigious Four Seasons Resort, it offers access to beachfront restaurants and bars.

Overlooking Pollenca Bay and framed by Mallorca’s signature pine trees, this beach delivers both elegance and natural beauty.

5. Playa de Canyamel

Stretching 290 metres, Playa de Canyamel is perfect for visitors who want to balance relaxation with adventure.

Set within a nature reserve, it attracts birdwatchers, while nearby attractions such as Canyamel Tower and the Caves of Arta make it an excellent base for exploration.