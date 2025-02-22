22 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
22 Feb, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Terrazas de la Torre with pool garage – € 125,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Terrazas de la Torre with pool garage - € 125

Ground Floor Residence Murcia This inviting home combines comfort, style, and an enviable location on one of the region’s most sought-after golf resorts, making it a fantastic choice for holidaymakers, golf enthusiasts, or anyone looking for a relaxed, sun-soaked lifestyle. Key Features: Spacious & Light-Filled Living Areas: The open-plan layout offers a spacious living area that leads out to the outdoor terrace area. Fully Equipped Kitchen: Refurbished kitchen with plenty of counter and cupboard space. And all appliances included, such as; Oven, Hob, Extractor, Microwave, Fridge… See full property details

Apartment

Terrazas de la Torre, Murcia

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 125,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Terrazas de la Torre with pool garage - € 125,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

First anniversary of Valencia fire disaster that killed 10 people with €30m reconstruction of 'Spain's Grenfell' starting this summer
Previous Story

First anniversary of Valencia fire disaster that killed 10 people with €30m reconstruction of ‘Spain’s Grenfell’ starting this summer

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop