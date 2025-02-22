2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Terrazas de la Torre with pool garage – € 125,000

Ground Floor Residence Murcia This inviting home combines comfort, style, and an enviable location on one of the region’s most sought-after golf resorts, making it a fantastic choice for holidaymakers, golf enthusiasts, or anyone looking for a relaxed, sun-soaked lifestyle. Key Features: Spacious & Light-Filled Living Areas: The open-plan layout offers a spacious living area that leads out to the outdoor terrace area. Fully Equipped Kitchen: Refurbished kitchen with plenty of counter and cupboard space. And all appliances included, such as; Oven, Hob, Extractor, Microwave, Fridge… See full property details

Apartment

Terrazas de la Torre, Murcia

2 beds 1 baths

€ 125,000