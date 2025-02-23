Hi-tech immersive and unique Leonardo da Vinci exhibition in Valencia offers VR flight over Renaissance Florence

VALENCIA’S City of Arts and Sciences will host a unique interactive exhibition including virtual reality to pay tribute to Leonardo da Vinci.

The complex’s Science Museum will be home from March 6 to an immersive experience merging art, science, and technology in a unique journey celebrating the Italian genius.

Leonardo da Vinci is much more than an artist—he was a visionary who revolutionised science, engineering, and innovation.

EXPERIENCING THE GENIUS

The exhibition will be a unique opportunity to explore his legacy and his impact on the world today and in the future.

The displays have been created and produced by Grande Experiences in collaboration with Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci Museum.

They combine digital technology with an audio-visual tour of his main artistic works, inventions, codices and drawings.

Split into six themed areas, visitors will be able to interact with recreations of his ingenious machines, discovering the connection between da Vinci’s visionary ideas and current technology.

MONA LISAS GALORE

One of the highlights is an immersive gallery that will take people back to the streets of Florence, Rome, and Milan during da Vinci’s time.

The experience also features a VR virtual reality simulator which will allow visitors to fly over Renaissance Florence and immerse themselves in da Vinci’s world from a unique perspective.

In addition, interactive spaces have been designed dedicated to his most iconic work, the Mona Lisa, as well as the Vitruvian Man and the recreation of his studio.

More than 50 large-scale units built in Italy will be used to combine moving images, surround sound, and high-definition images.