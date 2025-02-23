23 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Feb, 2025 @ 12:00
·
1 min read

This town in Sevilla is home to a perfect replica of Granada’s Alhambra palace

by

EVER wanted to visit the Alhambra but don’t like the crowds? Try this hidden replica in Spain’s Sevilla.

Nestled in the heart of Sevilla province, just a 40-minute drive from the Andalucian capital, lies the historic town of Paradas. 

This charming locale boasts a remarkable attraction: a meticulous replica of Granada’s iconic Alhambra palace. 

For those seeking a unique getaway this Easter, Paradas offers an enticing blend of cultural heritage and tranquillity.

The centrepiece of Paradas is the Palacio Carmen de los Arrayanes, an astonishing reproduction of the Alhambra. 

This labour of love was realised by Jose Luis Romero Nuñez, who dedicated 12 years (from 1993 to 2005) to recreating the Nasrid masterpiece. 

With the assistance of skilled craftsmen, Romero’s frequent visits to the original Alhambra informed the intricate details of his project. 

Initially intended as a family residence, the palace has since become a sought-after tourist destination and film location, showcasing the splendour of Moorish architecture.

Beyond this architectural gem, Paradas’ historic centre is well worth exploring. 

The 18th-century Church of San Eutropio stands out, housing a notable work by El Greco. 

While the original Hermitage of San Juan de Letran was demolished post-Civil War, its remaining chapel has been seamlessly integrated into the current town hall..

Visitors can also enjoy the town’s picturesque squares, such as Plaza de Andalucia and Plaza de España, which epitomise the serene charm of Paradas. 

Reaching this delightful destination is straightforward: from Seville, take the A-92 motorway, exiting near El Calvario. 

The journey is a brief 40-minute drive, making Paradas an accessible retreat from urban bustle.

For a distinctive experience this Easter, Paradas offers a harmonious blend of cultural richness and peaceful ambiance, highlighted by its own ‘Alhambra’ and historic allure.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Grant Barr: Passport of missing New York banker is found in Estepona after he vanished weeks ago

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Canals with pool garage - € 365
Next Story

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Canals with pool garage – € 365,000

Latest from Olive Press Travel

Go toTop