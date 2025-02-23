This town in Sevilla is home to a perfect replica of Granada’s Alhambra palace

EVER wanted to visit the Alhambra but don’t like the crowds? Try this hidden replica in Spain’s Sevilla.

Nestled in the heart of Sevilla province, just a 40-minute drive from the Andalucian capital, lies the historic town of Paradas.

This charming locale boasts a remarkable attraction: a meticulous replica of Granada’s iconic Alhambra palace.

For those seeking a unique getaway this Easter, Paradas offers an enticing blend of cultural heritage and tranquillity.

The centrepiece of Paradas is the Palacio Carmen de los Arrayanes, an astonishing reproduction of the Alhambra.

This labour of love was realised by Jose Luis Romero Nuñez, who dedicated 12 years (from 1993 to 2005) to recreating the Nasrid masterpiece.

With the assistance of skilled craftsmen, Romero’s frequent visits to the original Alhambra informed the intricate details of his project.

Initially intended as a family residence, the palace has since become a sought-after tourist destination and film location, showcasing the splendour of Moorish architecture.

Beyond this architectural gem, Paradas’ historic centre is well worth exploring.

The 18th-century Church of San Eutropio stands out, housing a notable work by El Greco.

While the original Hermitage of San Juan de Letran was demolished post-Civil War, its remaining chapel has been seamlessly integrated into the current town hall..

Visitors can also enjoy the town’s picturesque squares, such as Plaza de Andalucia and Plaza de España, which epitomise the serene charm of Paradas.

Reaching this delightful destination is straightforward: from Seville, take the A-92 motorway, exiting near El Calvario.

The journey is a brief 40-minute drive, making Paradas an accessible retreat from urban bustle.

For a distinctive experience this Easter, Paradas offers a harmonious blend of cultural richness and peaceful ambiance, highlighted by its own ‘Alhambra’ and historic allure.