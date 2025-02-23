23 Feb, 2025
5 bedroom Villa for sale in Canals with pool garage – € 365,000

NO COMMISSION FOR BUYERS Stunning Villa in Canals – Spacious & Luxurious with Large Pool Discover this beautiful wooden villa in Canals, set on a spacious 1,232 m² plot with a generous 389 m² built area. This charming property offers 5 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, perfect for families or those seeking extra space. The villa features a large living-dining area, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere, ideal for gatherings and relaxation. The fully equipped kitchen provides ample space for cooking, while the laundry room adds functionality to the home. Fitness enthusiasts will love… See full property details

Villa

Canals, Valencia

  5 beds

  2 baths

€ 365,000

