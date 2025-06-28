28 Jun, 2025
28 Jun, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja – € 129,990

by
Discover your perfect retreat in the heart of Torrevieja! Introducing this spectacular penthouse with a tourist license, ideal for those looking to invest with high returns or simply enjoy Mediterranean lifestyle with everything within easy reach. Why you'll love it? Fully furnished and ready to move into. Centrally located, steps from the seafront, shops, bars, and restaurants. Very bright, with spacious and airy rooms. 2 comfortable bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, and a living room with direct access to the terrace. Ideal as a primary residence, second home, or vacation rental. Make… See full property details

Penthouse

Torrevieja, Alicante

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 129,990

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

