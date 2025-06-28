2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja – € 129,990

Discover your perfect retreat in the heart of Torrevieja! Introducing this spectacular penthouse with a tourist license, ideal for those looking to invest with high returns or simply enjoy Mediterranean lifestyle with everything within easy reach. Why you'll love it? Fully furnished and ready to move into. Centrally located, steps from the seafront, shops, bars, and restaurants. Very bright, with spacious and airy rooms. 2 comfortable bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, and a living room with direct access to the terrace. Ideal as a primary residence, second home, or vacation rental. Make… See full property details

Penthouse

Torrevieja, Alicante

2 beds 1 baths

€ 129,990

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.