Malaga considers closing schools tomorrow amid orange warning for heavy rain

THE province of Malaga is considering closing schools and universities tomorrow amid warnings for heavy rain.

Schools, universities and nurseries may be forced to close tomorrow due to orange weather alerts.

It is thought officials are currently considering the closures in certain areas, as the alert varies in severity across the coast.

They are also considering whether it is necessary to send an alert to all civilians warning against the extreme weather conditions.

According to Diario Sur, they are even contemplating evacuating some towns near the Guadalhorce river.

It is expected officials will release their official decision by 7 pm.