Fuming locals accuse Malaga mayor of questioning Aemet’s red alert just hours before city’s streets were turned into rapids

LOCALS have criticised the Mayor of Malaga after he appeared to question Aemet’s red weather warning just hours before the city was inundated with water.

Francisco de la Torre was visiting the Emergency Evacuation Centre in el Limonar this morning when he stated locals ‘should not panic’ over the Malaga storms.

The mayor stated it was ‘better to be safe than sorry’ when faced with extreme weather conditions, suggesting meteorologists were airing on the side of caution with their red alert.

And after referencing the deadly floods in Valencia, he added: “I don’t see any reason in the city of Malaga for this type of alert, no?”

He also said emergency services were ‘ready and waiting’ to help citizens that need them and said ‘there are no problems’ with Malaga’s Guadalmedina river – which hours later surged to levels not seen in years.

However, his remarks have drawn criticism from many locals, who are dumbfounded by his ‘don’t panic’ message.

It comes as footage has emerged of multiple streets being turned into rapids, with locals wading waist-high through muddy water.

Ha dicho el alcalde de Málaga, Paco de la Torre, "No veo motivos en la ciudad para este tipo de alertas ¿no?".



Cómo pueden ser tan incompetentes? pic.twitter.com/spXwrLsU7M — OUTSIDERS.ESP (@outsidersesp) November 13, 2024

People were filmed holding onto sign posts, while one woman had to be rescued by a man after being almost carried away by flooding at a petrol station in the city.

“What is going through these peoples’ minds?” asked one social media user below a clip of the mayor’s comments, while others called his statements ‘grossly irresponsible’ and ‘incompetent.’

El alcalde de Málaga, Paco de la Torre, ha dicho a mediodía que no hay ningún problema con el río Guadalmedina a su paso por la ciudad.



La realidad una hora después de sus declaraciones que ha grabado una vecina de la zona del zoco ? pic.twitter.com/g71bCZMj9s — Diego ? (@DiegoRBCA) November 13, 2024

Some highlighted the current state of the Guadalmedina river, which has risen drastically since this morning.

"La ciudad no tiene ningún problema", el problema los tenemos los ciudadanos.



El Servicio de Bomberos del @malaga desbordado porque @pacodelatorrep no ha querido reforzar los parques de Bomberos en previsión a la situación actual duplicando la plantilla, tiene que requerir a… https://t.co/eJxll1sPO1 — ? Encierro Bombero Mlg ? (@encierrobombmlg) November 13, 2024

Firefighters even called out the mayor, saying ‘the city might not have a problem but citizens do’, citing the lack of reinforcements which they call ‘irresponsible and shameful.’