Travel chaos in Malaga as trains are cancelled and airport flooded: Visitors to Spain are stranded ‘on the runway’ amid queues for taxis that ‘stretch for kilometres’ 

PASSENGERS managing to land at Malaga Airport are facing a mountain of hurdles in order to get on to their destination.

The latest reports indicate that, although flights are generally continuing, passengers are being delayed in disembarking after landing.

This is likely due to the extensive flooding that has filled the exterior airport grounds with knee-deep water.

READ MORE: ‘Get to the second floor!’: Police’s warning to residents of flood-risk town in Malaga – as two rivers burst their banks amid red-level storm

Esta es la situación en el aeropuerto de Málaga la cola para coger un taxi llega hasta la puerta de la terminal por donde llegan los vuelos, sabían que estaba así la situación y nos han dejado aquí tirados en vez de desviar los vuelos, porque no hay transporte ni nada pic.twitter.com/D8dfiSXsFI November 13, 2024

To make matters worse, once passengers do manage to make it to arrivals, they find that there are no trains running.

Instead, queues for taxis are currently snaking around the airport, and wait times in Malaga are similarly long.

READ MORE: Watch: Major river bursts its banks in Malaga as cars are submerged and locals cling onto sign posts in waist-high flood water

One malagueño wrote on social media: “If you are in Malaga and you are going to call a taxi, be aware that the call time is around half an hour and there is no guarantee of a response.

“There are long queues at the airport and as there is no transport, many people have been left stranded.”

?? | El estado del aeropuerto de Málaga. pic.twitter.com/NnzDyrktqe — Tribuna Digital7 (@TribunaLibreES) November 13, 2024

According to airport operator Aena, by 2pm 135 commercial flights scheduled for today out of the 296 had flown scheduled.

Five flights have been diverted and just one has been cancelled.

READ MORE: Watch: Moment woman is rescued from severe flooding in Malaga as locals cheer ‘hero’ for carrying her to safety

The national rail operator Renfe suspended all short distance trains in Malaga from 1.30pm, including high speed AVE trains to and from Madrid.

Trains are not arriving at Malaga María Zambrano or leaving Madrid Puerta de Atocha Almudena Grandes, while the Malaga to Sevilla line and Malaga Cordoba train have also been cancelled for the day.

Meanwhile, airline Helity has cancelled all helicopter flights linking Ceuta with both Malaga airport and Algeciras.