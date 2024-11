A MAN has saved his elderly neighbour from severe flooding in Malaga, carrying her to safety amid rising water.

Despite water up to his knees, a young man has been spotted bravely carrying an elderly lady to safety in Malaga.

Un africano salva a una señora de la inundación en Málaga llevándosela en brazos. pic.twitter.com/5TFrTn9eiS — Roque Paredes Ruiz (@ParedesRui42570) November 13, 2024

It comes as the city is inundated with flood water, washing away rubbish containers and cars while trapping locals in their homes.

The man was praised as a ‘hero’ by onlookers, who applauded his actions.