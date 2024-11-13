13 Nov, 2024
13 Nov, 2024 @ 17:06
Watch: Pilot films landing at Malaga airport as flood water is seen encroaching near runway amid cancelled and diverted flights

THIS is the moment a pilot filmed themselves landing a small aircraft during red-level storms at Malaga airport today.

Footage shared on X shows the plane landing on runway 12 amid heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The clip shows how a surge in the River Guadalhorce has sent water encroaching near to the airport.

So far only one flight has been cancelled and five have been diverted, including from Krakow, Zurich, Frankfurt and Paris – although there have been no updates since more than two hours ago.

Aena, the national airport operator, has advised passengers to check with their airlines for the latest updates before setting out for the airport as the situation is updating constantly.

Aemet, the Spanish State Meteorological Agency, has issued a red alert for heavy rain in Malaga city, the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce Valley, and Axarquía, with up to 120mm of rainfall expected in a 12 hour period.

It has advised residents to avoid all unnecessary travel and to keep updated with the latest news.

Meanwhile, the Malaga metro and public transport services have been suspended.

