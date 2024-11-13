13 Nov, 2024
13 Nov, 2024 @ 16:59
Watch: Malaga local is blasted for riding a DINGHY in flooded street during red-level storms

A MALAGA local has been heavily criticised after riding a DINGHY through flooded streets during DANA storms.

The man was spotted by various locals throughout the city, holding bottles of alcohol as he floated through the flooded streets.

While some have called the man a ‘genius’, others have criticised his actions as ‘stupid’, ‘reckless’ and ‘disrespectful’ for making light of the DANA storms that killed over 200 just three weeks ago in Valencia.

The man is not the only creature to have hitched a ride during the floods, as other X users spotted the city’s rats trying to survive amongst the deluge.

Yzabelle Bostyn

