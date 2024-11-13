13 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
13 Nov, 2024 @ 16:31
···
1 min read

Watch: Major river bursts its banks in Malaga as cars are submerged and locals cling onto sign posts in waist-high flood water

by

FEARS are growing of a major disaster in Malaga after a river burst its banks on Wednesday afternoon.

It comes amid a red warning for ‘extreme rainfall’ that is in effect until at least 11.59pm tonight.

More than 100 litres of rain per square metre have already been recorded in the worst hit areas, which so far appear to be Malaga city, Velez-Malaga and the Axarquia.

The downpour has caused the Guadalmedina River to burst its banks at the height of Casabermeja, inland Malaga.

Footage shared online shows a huge wall of muddy water crashing over roads and a bridge.

Meanwhile, in Malaga city, people have been filmed wading through the flooded streets in waist-high water.

In one clip, people are seen holding onto a signpost as the street is turned into a torrent of flood water.

Schools have been suspended across Malaga province today as a precaution.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Watch: Tornado tears through popular ‘chiringuito’ beach bar in Spain’s Marbella

Next Story

Watch: Malaga local is blasted for riding a DINGHY in flooded street during red-level storms

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Watch: Fears for horses in Malaga as stables are filmed being almost submerged by flood water

HORSES are in danger as floods sweep through Malaga and

Watch: Moment woman is rescued from severe flooding in Malaga as locals cheer ‘hero’ for carrying her to safety

A MAN has saved his elderly neighbour from severe flooding