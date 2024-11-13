Watch: Major river bursts its banks in Malaga as cars are submerged and locals cling onto sign posts in waist-high flood water

FEARS are growing of a major disaster in Malaga after a river burst its banks on Wednesday afternoon.
It comes amid a red warning for ‘extreme rainfall’ that is in effect until at least 11.59pm tonight.
More than 100 litres of rain per square metre have already been recorded in the worst hit areas, which so far appear to be Malaga city, Velez-Malaga and the Axarquia.
The downpour has caused the Guadalmedina River to burst its banks at the height of Casabermeja, inland Malaga.
Footage shared online shows a huge wall of muddy water crashing over roads and a bridge.
Meanwhile, in Malaga city, people have been filmed wading through the flooded streets in waist-high water.
In one clip, people are seen holding onto a signpost as the street is turned into a torrent of flood water.
Schools have been suspended across Malaga province today as a precaution.