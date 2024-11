A POPULAR ‘chiringuito’ has been destroyed by a tornado in Marbella as DANA tears through the region.

Marbella locals have been left in shock after a tornado ripped through a popular chiringuito on Cabopino’s Manga Marina.

Manga Marina en Cabopino Marbella (Málaga) pic.twitter.com/6nsOcPvfXL — Er cansino Andalú (@el_lokofu) November 13, 2024

Beloved beach bar La Lonja is seen thrown up into the air and ripped to pieces by the fierce weather phenomenon.