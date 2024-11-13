Watch: Calls for boycott of Mercadona after workers are filmed climbing out of car during Malaga’s red-level floods

MALAGA is calling for a boycott of Mercadona after workers have been spotted climbing out of flooded cars.

Mercadona has sparked outrage after forcing their employees to work in areas with red flood alerts.

Now, videos have surfaced of workers getting trapped in their cars and having to be saved by colleagues as flood water laps around them.

Hoy, Mercadona ha abierto todos sus supermercados en la provincia de Málaga a pesar de la alerta roja por la DANA y después de recibir anoche la alarma. Trabajadores han quedado atrapados. El oligarca Juan Roig es un criminal. pic.twitter.com/iteht0qPpq — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) November 13, 2024

Many are reportedly now ‘trapped’ in branches of the supermarket chain.

Meanwhile, a Mercadona Albarizas, Marbella has been surrounded by kneedeep water due to its position on a floodplain, prompting more criticism as workers remain inside.

Mercadona de las Albarizas en Marbella construido en zona inundable. ¿Por qué hay trabajadores dentro? pic.twitter.com/wk3vzideMQ — Manu (@ManuelBalaguer5) November 13, 2024



