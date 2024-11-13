13 Nov, 2024
13 Nov, 2024 @ 16:04
Watch: Calls for boycott of Mercadona after workers are filmed climbing out of car during Malaga’s red-level floods

MALAGA is calling for a boycott of Mercadona after workers have been spotted climbing out of flooded cars.

Mercadona has sparked outrage after forcing their employees to work in areas with red flood alerts.

Now, videos have surfaced of workers getting trapped in their cars and having to be saved by colleagues as flood water laps around them.

Many are reportedly now ‘trapped’ in branches of the supermarket chain.

Meanwhile, a Mercadona Albarizas, Marbella has been surrounded by kneedeep water due to its position on a floodplain, prompting more criticism as workers remain inside.


Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

