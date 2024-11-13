Malaga Airport operating ‘as normal’: Travellers urged to check with airlines as Costa del Sol hit with weather red-alert and flash floods 

Malaga Airport is currently operating as normal despite a red weather alert being issued for the region.

Aena, the airport operator, has advised passengers to check with their airlines for the latest updates, as the situation may change due to the heavy rainfall expected.

While flight tracking platforms are currently showing normal operations, travellers are urged to remain vigilant and monitor weather conditions closely.

Aemet, the Spanish State Meteorological Agency has issued a red alert for heavy rain in Malaga city, the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce Valley, and Axarquía, with up to 120mm of rainfall expected in a 12 hour period.

It has advised residents to avoid all unnecessary travel and to keep updated with the latest news.

Meanwhile, the Malaga metro and public transport services have been suspended.