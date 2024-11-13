13 Nov, 2024
13 Nov, 2024 @ 12:27
Malaga Airport operating ‘as normal’: Travellers urged to check with airlines as Costa del Sol hit with weather red-alert and flash floods 

by
malaga airport with second runway

Malaga Airport is currently operating as normal despite a red weather alert being issued for the region.

Aena, the airport operator, has advised passengers to check with their airlines for the latest updates, as the situation may change due to the heavy rainfall expected.

While flight tracking platforms are currently showing normal operations, travellers are urged to remain vigilant and monitor weather conditions closely. 

READ MORE: Red alert is issued for Spain’s Costa del Sol and Malaga as severe rain brings ‘extreme risk’ to life and schools are closed

Aemet, the Spanish State Meteorological Agency has issued a red alert for heavy rain in Malaga city, the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce Valley, and Axarquía, with up to 120mm of rainfall expected in a 12 hour period.

It has advised residents to avoid all unnecessary travel and to keep updated with the latest news.

Meanwhile, the Malaga metro and public transport services have been suspended.

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

