12 Nov, 2024
12 Nov, 2024 @ 21:52
BREAKING: Red alert is issued for Spain’s Costa del Sol and Malaga as severe rain brings ‘extreme risk’ to life and schools are closed

THE Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce Valley and the Arxarquia have been put on a red alert weather warning by Aemet, Spain’s weather agency.

RED ALERT LATEST: Supermarket shelves are emptied across Malaga amid ‘DANA panic’

It warns of severe rains hitting Malaga costa regions tomorrow morning from around 10am.

An unprecedented red alert indicates 120mm of rain could fall within 12 hours.

It has been warned to avoid all unnecessary travel tomorrow which could cause ‘serious or catastrophic damage to both people and items.

Those living in flood risk zones are especially advised to take extra caution.

Schools across Malaga (apart from Ronda) will be shut tomorrow (Wednesday), as well as Almuñecar, Motril and Albuñol in Granada .

Homes in Alora, Cartama, Alhaurin de la Torre, Pizarra and Malaga city could face evacuation, according to Emergencias 112.

