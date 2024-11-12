Red alert in Malaga latest: Supermarket shelves are emptied as locals fear ‘DANA panic’ and compare scenes to height of Covid pandemic

LOCALS in Malaga have reported witnessing empty supermarket shelves amid a so-called ‘DANA panic’ that has been compared to the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes as parts of Malaga city and the Costa del Sol have been placed on a red alert for heavy rain from 10am tomorrow.

However the deluge will start late tonight, before turning ‘severe’ from around 3am.

The red alert, meaning there is an ‘extreme risk’ to life, was issued by state weather agency Aemet on Tuesday night.

And it seems many people have begun stockpiling on food and household items.

A Malaga-based journalist on X shared photos of supermarket shelves that were left completely bare tonight, comparing the ‘psychosis’ to the height of the Covid pandemic four years ago.

La psicosis vuelve a Málaga por la #DANA. Ir al supermercado ha sido un viaje a marzo de 2020 pic.twitter.com/wyBh5tDkly — Ana I. Montañez (@Anna97mg) November 12, 2024

She wrote: “Psychosis returns to Malaga for the #DANA . Going to the supermarket has been a trip to March 2020.”

A follower replied to the post: “I just went to my trusted Mercadona and it was the same. No eggs, no meat… No toilet paper, what memories of war!”

Another wrote: “As soon as I saw that there was no toilet paper in the Mercadona in my neighborhood, I knew that the unusual lack of products was due to the DANA.”

The panic comes as Valencia is still reeling from the previous DANA of October 29,. which left towns and villages destroyed and killed well over 200 people.

The areas on red alert tomorrow include the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce Valley and Axarquia.

State weather agency Aemet warns of torrential rains arriving from around 10am.

A red alert means forecasters believe at least 120mm of rain could fall within 12 hours.

?? AVISO ROJO | Provincia de Málaga.



? Acumulados superiores a 120 l/m² en doce horas en las comarcas de Sol y Guadalhorce y Axarquía durante el miércoles, día 13.



?El peligro es extremo. Pueden producirse desbordamientos de cauces e inundaciones. ¡Mucha precaución! pic.twitter.com/29gKjBy8U7 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 12, 2024

Residents have been warned to avoid all unnecessary travel which could cause ‘serious or catastrophic damage to both people and items.’

Those living in flood risk zones are especially advised to take extra caution.

Schools across Malaga (apart from Ronda) will be shut tomorrow (Wednesday), as well as Almuñecar, Motril and Albuñol in Granada .

Meanwhile, homes in Alora, Cartama, Alhaurin de la Torre, Pizarra and Malaga city could face evacuation, according to Emergencias 112.