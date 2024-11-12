Red weather alert sparks evacuations in Malaga: These are the affected towns – including Alora

MULTIPLE towns in Malaga will be evacuated in the coming hours due to the incoming torrential rains, it was announced on Tuesday night.

It comes after the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce Valley and the Axarquia were all placed on a red alert for ‘extreme rainfall’.

The warning, from state weather agency Aemet, kicks in at 10am on Wednesday and lasts for the entire day.

People have been told avoid all unnecessary journeys and to stay off the roads wherever possible.

Meanwhile, schools across Malaga province have been suspended on Wednesday.

Among the measures announced by the Junta de Andalucia overnight was the ‘preventative evacuation’ of people who live along banks of the Guadalhorce river.

This means hundreds of people will be ferried away from their homes in Alora, Cartama, Alhaurin de la Torre, Pizarra, Cerralba and Malaga.

Alora is still reeling from the last severe DANA at the end of October which saw dozens of cars carried away by rapids (aftermath pictured above).

The decision was made following meetings between the emergency authorities, the Proteccion Civil force and Malaga government.

It comes as locals fear a ‘DANA panic’ is setting in after supermarkets were left with empty shelves across the province.

A Malaga-based journalist on X shared photos of a Mercadona that was left completely bare on Tuesday night, comparing the ‘psychosis’ to the height of the Covid pandemic four years ago.

La psicosis vuelve a Málaga por la #DANA. Ir al supermercado ha sido un viaje a marzo de 2020 pic.twitter.com/wyBh5tDkly — Ana I. Montañez (@Anna97mg) November 12, 2024

She wrote: “Psychosis returns to Malaga for the #DANA . Going to the supermarket has been a trip to March 2020.”

A follower replied to the post: “I just went to my trusted Mercadona and it was the same. No eggs, no meat… No toilet paper, what memories of war!”

Another wrote: “As soon as I saw that there was no toilet paper in the Mercadona in my neighborhood, I knew that the unusual lack of products was due to the DANA.”

The panic comes as Valencia is still reeling from the previous DANA of October 29,. which left towns and villages destroyed and killed well over 200 people.

The areas on red alert tomorrow include the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce Valley and Axarquia.

State weather agency Aemet warns of torrential rains arriving from around 10am.

A red alert means forecasters believe at least 120mm of rain could fall within 12 hours.

?? AVISO ROJO | Provincia de Málaga.



? Acumulados superiores a 120 l/m² en doce horas en las comarcas de Sol y Guadalhorce y Axarquía durante el miércoles, día 13.



?El peligro es extremo. Pueden producirse desbordamientos de cauces e inundaciones. ¡Mucha precaución! pic.twitter.com/29gKjBy8U7 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 12, 2024

Residents have been warned to avoid all unnecessary travel which could cause ‘serious or catastrophic damage to both people and items.’

Those living in flood risk zones are especially advised to take extra caution.

Schools across Malaga (apart from Ronda) will be shut tomorrow (Wednesday), as well as Almuñecar, Motril and Albuñol in Granada .

Meanwhile, homes in Alora, Cartama,