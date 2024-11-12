13 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
12 Nov, 2024 @ 23:52
··
1 min read

British expats in Malaga ‘jump out of their skin’ as ‘apocalyptic’ weather alerts are sent to their phones

by

BRITISH expats in Malaga reported being ‘terrified’ on Tuesday night after their phones suddenly began emitting an incredibly loud ringing sound.

READ MORE: Supermarket shelves left empty amid fears of ‘DANA panic’ in Malaga

The alarm, described as ‘extremely painful to the ears’, was part of a message sent from the government to thousands of people across the Costa del Sol and other parts of the province, including the Axarquia.

It came after state weather agency issued a red alert for both regions for ‘extreme rainfall’, which will begin at 10am on Wednesday and last until at least 11.59pm.

One British expat told the Olive Press: “I just got an alert on my phone, it frightened the c**p out of us!

“It flashed up like an alarm and made this horrible beeping sound that was painful to the ears.”

READ MORE: Red alert sparks ‘preventative evacuations’ in parts of Malaga

Another said: “I nearly spilled my tea all over me, the sound was like something out an apocalypse film, but it’s fair to say we are all bl***y aware now!”

Most of the alerts were sent between 10.35pm and 10.40pm, although many received them as late as 10.55pm.

They are part of the Proteccion Civil force’s new Es-Alert system, which had never before been used in Malaga, until now.

The message was in Spanish and English, given the large British and foreign population who speak the language.

It read: “Civil alert… Red warning activated (Aemet), extreme risk of rainfall… be very cautious, avoid travel and follow the advice of 112.”

It also offered links for those who wanted to seek more information.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Red weather alert sparks evacuations in Malaga: These are the affected towns – including Alora

Next Story

BREAKING: Red alert is issued in Spain’s Cataluña as weather experts warn of 180mm of rain

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

BREAKING: Red alert is issued in Spain’s Cataluña as weather experts warn of 180mm of rain

PARTS of Cataluña have been placed on a red weather

Red weather alert sparks evacuations in Malaga: These are the affected towns – including Alora

MULTIPLE towns in Malaga will be evacuated in the coming