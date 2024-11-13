13 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
13 Nov, 2024 @ 15:04
··
1 min read

Red-alert DANA hits Marbella as hospital floods, streets become impassible and THREE tornados strike the beachfront

by

THE waters have arrived in Marbella as the town’s streets, beachfront and hospitals are flooded, while tornadoes batter boats and toss sun loungers into the air.

Shocking footage has shown raging torrents of brown water rushing through the streets outside Quiron Hospital Marbella and frightened locals are heard off camera.

Meanwhile, the roads of the usually car-clogged town have filled up with water that has made driving perilous, with reports that drains have clogged up.

The Guadaiza river has begun to overflow near Nueva Andalucia and the La Cañada tunnel has become barely passable.

Other neighbours have reported that ‘basements are filling up’ as residents have hurried to get out of harm’s way.

So far there have been no reports of deaths or injuries, but the forecast is for the current situation to worsen. 

Other footage shared online shows a tornado approaching Marbella beach.

In one clip, it is seen going right up to the shore of Playa de Cable before making contact with the sand.

Surprised Brits can be heard in the background of the clip commenting on the tornado’s development.

The clip was uploaded to popular community Instagram page Marbellasequeja.

It comes as a red-alert storm is wreaking havoc across Malaga province and the Costa del Sol today.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes along the Guadalhorce riverbed as ‘extreme rainfall’ batters the region.

The red warning from state weather agency Aemet is in place until at least 11.59pm on Wednesday.

The evacuations have now even been extended to coastal towns like Benalmadena, after beginning inland in Alora, Pizarra, Alhuarin de la Torre and elsewhere.

Meteorologists predict at least 120mm of rain will fall per square metre, with some areas at more of a flood risk than others.

Footage shared online this afternoon showed how the Hospital Clinico in Malaga is already filling up with water.

Meanwhile, muddy flood water has been seen filling up roads across the coast, including in Velez-Malaga and Torre del Mar.

It comes after people were advised to ‘abandon their cars’ in the event that they are suddenly swept away by river surges.

The advice was given in a tweet by the Junta de Andalucia overnight.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

CHAOS IN MALAGA: STRASSEN UND KRANKENHÄUSER FÜLLEN SICH MIT WASSER, WÄHREND FAHRERN GESAGT WIRD, SIE SOLLTEN „HERAUSSPRINGEN, WENN SIE VOM WASSER DAVONGETRAGEN WERDEN“ BEI ROT-WARNSTUFEN-ÜBERFLUTUNGEN

Next Story

Travellers urged to ‘check with airlines’ as Malaga Airport is flooded and planes are diverted from the Costa del Sol

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

CHAOS IN MALAGA: STRASSEN UND KRANKENHÄUSER FÜLLEN SICH MIT WASSER, WÄHREND FAHRERN GESAGT WIRD, SIE SOLLTEN „HERAUSSPRINGEN, WENN SIE VOM WASSER DAVONGETRAGEN WERDEN“ BEI ROT-WARNSTUFEN-ÜBERFLUTUNGEN

Ein Sturm der Rot-Warnstufe sorgt heute für Chaos in Málaga

Watch: Rain gushes out of ceiling in El Corte Ingles in Malaga amid severe flooding sparked by red-level storms

MALAGA locals have captured the shocking moment water begins to