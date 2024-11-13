Car journey ban imposed in parts of Valencia as precaution due to heavy rain and fears of new floods

A BAN on non-essential car journeys will be imposed from 6pm on Wednesday in 20 Valencia province municipalities.

The restriction will operate for 24 hours and was announced by the region’s Integrated Operational Coordination Centre (CECOPI).

It is a preventative measure in case there is new flooding following fresh storms in the day and a forecast for more heavy rain arriving.

The ban primarily affects areas most affected by the DANA on October 29.

Private vehicle journeys will be restricted in Alaquas, Albal, Aldaia, Alfafar, Algemesí, Alginet, Benetusser, Beniparrell, Catarroja, Chiva, Guadassuar, Alcudia, Llocnou de la Corona, Massanassa, Paiporta, Picanya, Sedaví, Torrent, the districts of the south of Valencia City and Xirivella.

Exceptions are justified journeys for attendance at health centres, services and establishments as well as return trips to home residences.

Other exempt categories include assistance and care for the elderly, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or especially vulnerable people as well as ‘urgent’ situations of need.

Localised but possibly heavy showers are forecast for parts of Valencia province up to noon on Thursday.

Schools will be closed in Valencia City on Thursday as well as in Torrent, Mislata, Alcasser and Manises.