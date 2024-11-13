13 Nov, 2024
13 Nov, 2024 @ 17:11
‘Get to the second floor!’: Police’s warning to residents of flood-risk town in Malaga – as two rivers burst their banks amid red-level storm

GROUND floor residents in the town of Campanillas have been urgently instructed to get to the second floor of their buildings.

The Policia Local made the desperate plea as the Guadalmedina river burst its banks this afternoon, sending torrents of muddy brown water into the town.

Videos have already emerged of police going door-to-door in treacherous conditions to warn neighbours of the impending danger.

Authorities are now fearing conditions similar to what was seen in the Valencia region two weeks ago, when flash floods caused hundreds of deaths.

According to data from Hidrosur, the Guadalmedina river briefly burst its banks at 2pm today, but is currently trending downwards.

However the Benamargosa river, which feeds into Velez-Malaga and Torre del Mar, has also burst its banks and is surging upwards at ‘level three’ – the highest.

Videos have shown seas of dried sticks and shoots flooding the streets and town after over 100mm have fallen so far today.

The local town hall in Benamargosa has warned residents not to approach the bridge or the Cuatro Vientos. park 

“There is a high risk of a lot of water coming suddenly and it can be fatal,” it advised on social media.

“Do not go out in the street and avoid the bridge, any streams or Cuatro Vientos street and much less on the bridge, streams or Cuatro Vientos.” 

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

