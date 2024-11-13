13 Nov, 2024
13 Nov, 2024 @ 11:12
Mercadona will give up to €65,000 to individual staff members affected by the Valencia floods

STAFF at the Mercadona supermarket chain could get up to €65,000 each to pay for storm damage caused by the Valencia floods.

The company announced a €40 million fund on Wednesday to help its workers ‘so that they do not have to start rebuilding their lives from scratch’.

The aid will be given to replace house possessions and vehicles and will go up to €50,000 and €15,000 respectively.

The payouts will be made after an assessment and money will be transferred on November 21.

The grants will be up to €5,000 for small belongings, €25,000 in the case of partial loss of all or part of furniture and €50,000 in the case of total or partial destruction of a home.

For vehicles, a fixed value of €500 will apply to scooters and bicycles, €5,000 for motorcycles and €15,000 for cars.

The Valencia-based company also has a thousand Mercadona volunteer workers helping to get stores open again and has already donated 300 tonnes of food and equipment in collaboration with its suppliers.

On Tuesday, Mercadona owner Juan Roig announced that he will give up to €25 million to small businesses affected by the flood disaster.

Roig’s Marina de Empresa innovation hub was founded in 2015 and has launched an aid programme- the Alcem-se(Let’s Rise Up) platform.

Direct and non-refundable grants of up to €10,000 per company will be available.

Small businesses employing up to 15 people can ask for money by filling out an online form.

Experts will evaluate each application and decide what is the best course of action.

Specialist advice will also be supplied to businesses on how to resume trading.

