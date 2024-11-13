13 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
13 Nov, 2024 @ 10:49
··
1 min read

‘We’re devastated’: Heartbreak in Valencia as bodies of missing ‘chubby-cheeked’ boys are discovered among wreckage

by

THE search for two missing brothers swept away in Valencia’s flooding tragedy two weeks ago has ended in heartbreak.

The bodies of Izan, three, and Ruben Matias, five, have been found in the town of Catarroja, bringing a close to the desperate two week hunt that had gripped the community.

The siblings were found several kilometres from their bedroom where they disappeared, in the town of Torrent.

The tragedy unfolded in a barely believable sequence of events when the deadly DANA storm struck their neighbourhood in the La Curra area on October 29. 

READ MORE: Pictured: Two ‘chubby-cheeked’ boys aged three and five remain missing from Spain’s flood disaster zon

The bodies of Rubien Matias, five, (left) and Izan, three (right), were found after a two week search

A shipping container, dislodged from a passing truck by the fierce storm, crashed into the boys’ bedroom, exposing them to the storm before they were swept away by the raging floodwaters.

An extensive search operation involving Spain’s Military Emergency Unit (UME), local volunteers, and even a specialised Mexican rescue team known as Los Topos Aztecas had been searching continuously since their disappearance.

The Guardia Civil delivered the news to the family on Tuesday night. 

READ MORE: Cars are tied to lampposts and wrapped in tape ahead of feared DANA floods in Spain’s Malaga

“We are devastated,” the boys’ aunt told reporters.

“While we had lost hope of finding them alive, it still hurts deeply to have it confirmed”. 

She added that the family felt ‘a certain peace’ in being able to finally begin their mourning process.

In a poignant WhatsApp message shared by a family member following the discovery, they wrote: “Our little angels are now watching over us from heaven. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your shows of affection.”

The discovery of the brothers brings the confirmed death toll from the catastrophic storms that hit Spain’s eastern regions even higher, in what has become the country’s worst natural disasters in over a century.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Cars are tied to lampposts and wrapped in tape ahead of feared DANA floods in Spain’s Malaga

Mercadona will give up to €65,000 to individual staff members affected by the Valencia floods
Next Story

Mercadona will give up to €65,000 to individual staff members affected by the Valencia floods

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Mercadona will give up to €65,000 to individual staff members affected by the Valencia floods

Mercadona will give up to €65,000 to individual staff members affected by the Valencia floods

STAFF at the Mercadona supermarket chain could get up to

Cars are tied to lampposts and wrapped in tape ahead of feared DANA floods in Spain’s Malaga

LOCALS in southern Spain appear to have taken new measures