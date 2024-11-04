4 Nov, 2024
4 Nov, 2024 @ 11:25
1 min read

Pictured: Two ‘chubby-cheeked’ boys aged three and five remain missing from Spain’s flood disaster zone

TWO young boys remain missing in Valencia after disappearing during the deadly DANA storms on October 29.

Izan Matias and Ruben Matias Calatayud, aged five and three, vanished from the town of Masia del Juez during the height of biblical weather last week.

Both boys are described as ‘moflete’ by missing persons database SOS Desaparecidos. The term roughly translates as having full cheeks, or being ‘chubby-cheeked’.

Five-year-old Izan has brown short hair while little Ruben has short blonde hair.

Anyone with information should contact SOS Desaparecidos by email at info@sosdesaparecidos.es or by telephone on 644 712 806 or 649 952 957.

Scores of people remain missing as the clean-up operation continues across Valencia’s worst-hit zones.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

