Fears of a new epidemic in Spain’s flood-ravaged Valencia due to stagnant and contaminated waters: Vaccines are rolled out to locals

VALENCIA has begun vaccinating locals and volunteers over fears of an epidemic following the devastating DANA floods.

President of the region Carlos Mazon said a ‘possible epidemic is not ruled out’ due to the stagnant and contaminated waters that have filled streets, homes and businesses in dozens of towns and cities.

He told COPE radio that ‘the first tetanus vaccines are being given to volunteers and residents.’

The leader of Valencia’s Partido Popular said he had asked the national Ministry of Health to send an urgent committee of epidemiologists ’48 hours ago’.

It comes as questions are being raised over the handling of the natural disaster and what could have been done to prevent it.

Mazon told COPE today that he had asked for the deployment of the army at 3.21pm last Tuesday, the day of the DANA storm.

He said he had asked Madrid for ‘all possible help’ hours before the worst of the floods hit the region.

It comes after Queen Letizia appeared in shock on Sunday after being pelted with mud during a visit to the flood disaster zone in Valencia.

The former journalist, 52, broke down in tears after being confronted by an angry group of locals in Paiporta.

The monarch had been visiting the ‘ground zero’ site with King Felipe VI, as well as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Dozens of locals were heard shouting ‘murderers!’ and other insults towards the direction of the royals as they attempted to speak to affected residents.

The President of Valencia Carloz Mazon scurried off in a car as a rock was launched at the back window, forcing it to smash.

Sanchez also left at the same time, before Felipe and Letizia spent around attempting to calm the crowds down, before finally leaving.

Footage shared online showed Letizia becoming visibly emotional during the incident.

One local can be heard telling the king: “Today was not the day to come, there are still bodies over there.”