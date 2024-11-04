4 bedroom Villa for sale in Macisvenda with pool – € 379,999

Villa Macisvenda, Murcia 4 beds 3 baths € 379,999

Magnificent Villa in the village of MACISVENDA, ABANILLA in the heart of the most beautiful hills of the Murcian region. Villa of 190 m² on a plot of of 3.300 m². The property consists of 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms 1 living room 1 dining room and a fully equipped American kitchen. The outside area boasts a swimming pool with a semi-rigid safety cover that can hold the weight of a 6 year old child. The property is equiped with photovoltaic panels, 1 pellet stove, 1 wood stove, air conditioning, alarm system with 8 exterior and 2 interior cameras and motorized gate. 45 min from Alicante airport,… See full property details