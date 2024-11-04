4 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Nov, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Macisvenda with pool – € 379,999

by
4 bedroom Villa for sale in Macisvenda with pool - € 379

Villa

Macisvenda, Murcia

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 379,999

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Macisvenda with pool - € 379,999

Magnificent Villa in the village of MACISVENDA, ABANILLA in the heart of the most beautiful hills of the Murcian region. Villa of 190 m² on a plot of of 3.300 m². The property consists of 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms 1 living room 1 dining room and a fully equipped American kitchen. The outside area boasts a swimming pool with a semi-rigid safety cover that can hold the weight of a 6 year old child. The property is equiped with photovoltaic panels, 1 pellet stove, 1 wood stove, air conditioning, alarm system with 8 exterior and 2 interior cameras and motorized gate. 45 min from Alicante airport,… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Fears of a new epidemic in Spain’s flood-ravaged Valencia due to stagnant and contaminated waters: Vaccines are rolled out to locals

Next Story

Watch: Floods spark travel chaos in Barcelona as flights and trains are cancelled amid red alert for rain, tornados and giant hail stones

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

British expat couple are found dead in their car after being swept away by Valencia floods in Spain

A BRITISH couple have been confirmed among the dead following
Abandoned hotel in Torremolinos is being turned into luxury homes for digital nomads

Abandoned hotel in Torremolinos is being turned into luxury homes for digital nomads

THE eyesore Los Alamos hotel in Torremolinos will be replaced