Watch: Floods spark travel chaos in Barcelona as flights and trains are cancelled amid red alert for rain, tornados and giant hail stones

BARCELONA is being hit by severe flooding today as the worst of the DANA storm passes over the Cataluña region.

It comes as a red alert was issued by state weather agency Aemet for Monday, warning of heavy rainfall and hailstones measuring up to 2cm wide.

There are also warnings of extreme winds that could exceed 90km/hr and even possible tornadoes.

A red warning is the most severe and means there is an ‘extreme risk’ to life.

Footage shared online this morning shows how streets in Barcelona are already filling up with water as the rain continues to bucket down.

One clip shows how in Barcelona’s El-Prat Airport, water is gushing down from the ceiling of a check-in area.

Other videos show tourists walking barefoot and rolling up their trousers as they enter the airport due the floor being totally submerged by water.

Multiple flights have been suspended, diverted and cancelled so far today, as footage online shows the tarmac completely covered with rain water.

Lluvia fuerte en Barcelona – Poblenou, cuidado TODOS, no salgan… pic.twitter.com/2EeUP7DNck — Cristian_Ordoñez (@Cristian_Otz) November 4, 2024

#Barcelona || Las intensas lluvias causadas por la DANA en #Barcelona ya han inundado las instalaciones del aeropuerto de El Prat y se han desviado vuelos. pic.twitter.com/KvaNev2wq8 — NeuronaSV (@NeuronaSV) November 4, 2024

Amb la següent animació del radar volumètric veiem l'evolució de l'actual episodi de precipitació. Des del matí d'ahir diumenge fins al matí d'avui dilluns. pic.twitter.com/B8Y0kUsn08 — Meteocat (@meteocat) November 4, 2024

ha parado la lluvia y ha vuelto la electricidad, situación en Gavà Barcelona 11am pic.twitter.com/fmvlHOENxS — y (@taleofyone) November 4, 2024

Màxima precaució ara aiguat molt intens i amb poc moviment a Sitges, sobretot zona oest del municipi pic.twitter.com/m124Wkodgw — Gori Masip (@meteo_garraf) November 3, 2024

Trains have also been cancelled while many roads have been closed off.

Aemet predicts that up to 180mm of rain could fall per square metre across Barcelona in the space of 12 hours.

Locals have been advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

They have even been told to not pick up their children from school, as they will be safe there and it is not worth the risk to drive in such conditions.

The worst hit neighbourhoods are Valles Occidental, Baix Llobregat, Barcelones, Garraf, Maresme and Valles Oriental.