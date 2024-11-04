Abandoned hotel in Torremolinos is being turned into luxury homes for digital nomads

THE eyesore Los Alamos hotel in Torremolinos will be replaced by a luxury sustainable complex featuring wood as its main ingredient and targeting digital nomads.

Called Oceanika, the urban regeneration project will feature state-of-the-art, highly energy-efficient homes on the site of the hotel that has been empty for over a decade.

The new complex aims to open by the end of 2025.

Covering over 15,000 m2, the luxury residential complex will have 180 apartments and common areas such as a gym, swimming pool, co-working spaces, and green areas.

Situated next to the N-340 highway, its location will allow direct links for residents to the airport, the Maria Zambrano train station as well as Torremolinos and Malaga cities themselves.



The building design aims to be as sustainable and energy-efficient as possible with wood as the main material coming from sustainably managed forests.

Oceanika will in fact become the largest wooden construction by volume in all of Spain.



The innovative materials will allow a significant reduction in the carbon footprint and the execution time for the project.

The modern building will be totally energy efficient, with double-flow mechanical ventilation systems to save energy.

There will be rooftop solar panels, hot water will be produced using aerothermal energy, air conditioning with high-efficiency heat pumps, as well as a bioclimatic design approach that optimises sunlight and natural ventilation.



Torremolinos mayor, Margarita del Cid, said the project is a major initiative in urban regeneration and besides replacing the old Los Alamos hotel, it will reuse much of the waste generated during the demolition process.

“The old hotel is at a landmark entrance to the city and had become over the years an abandoned, inhospitable place” the mayor stated.

The commitment to energy efficiency, to sustainable materials, to the importance of wood- which is going to be one of the most defining elements of the project- make this very special,” del Cid continued.

The project, according to the mayor, will not only provide new flexible and environmentally friendly accommodation, but will boost the creation of sustainable communities in the Malaga area.