British expat couple are found dead in their car after being swept away by Valencia floods in Spain

A BRITISH couple have been confirmed among the dead following the devastating floods in Valencia.

The bodies of Don Turner, 78, and his wife Terry, 74, (couple pictured above) were found in their car on Saturday, it has emerged.

The tragic news was confirmed by their daughter Ruth O’Loughlin, from Staffordshire.

She said: “Friends had nipped up there because they hadn’t heard from mum and dad, the key was in the door, they could get into the property, the dogs were there and the car’s gone so they know that mum and dad haven’t gone back.”

Ruth and her sister had been planning to head to Spain to help look for their parents.

“They’re just very, very kind thoughtful people, are well-known, well respected in the area, ” she added.

“I feel like I’m at my wits’ end now with what to do, I feel a bit stuck.”

It comes as the search operation continues across Valencia with many areas still not accessed by rescuers.

Two young boys remain missing in Valencia after disappearing during the deadly DANA storms on October 29.

Izan Matias and Ruben Matias Calatayud, aged five and three, vanished from the town of Masia del Juez during the height of biblical weather last week.

Both boys are described as ‘moflete’ by missing persons database SOS Desaparecidos. The term roughly translates as having full cheeks, or being ‘chubby-cheeked’.

Five-year-old Izan has brown short hair while little Ruben has short blonde hair.

Anyone with information should contact SOS Desaparecidos by email at info@sosdesaparecidos.es or by telephone on 644 712 806 or 649 952 957.