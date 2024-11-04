4 Nov, 2024
4 Nov, 2024 @ 11:16
1 min read

Barcelona is placed on a red weather alert for hail and rain as it braces for worst of DANA storm

by
BARCELONA province has been placed on ‘red’ alert for severe weather on Monday.

The warning was issued by Catalunya’s Meteorological Service(Meteocat) and Civil Protection Agency alerts have been sent to mobile phones advising people to stay at home.

Meteocat has warned about the possibility of hail with hailstones reaching more than two centimetres in diameter.

Wind gusts could exceed 90 kilometres per hour and there is a chance of tornadoes and heavy localised showers.

The showers are expected to appear up to 7pm with the most serious accumulations happening during the afternoon, according to experts.

The chances of rain continue until at least Thursday.

It will then be followed next week with significant falls in daytime temperatures and night minimums.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

