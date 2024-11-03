Watch: Red alert for rain is issued in Valencia as megaphones warn locals and recently arrived volunteers to get indoors and seek high ground

THIS is the moment locals and volunteers in Valencia were told to seek high ground on Sunday as yet another red warning was issued for rain.

Footage shared online showed how the alert was spread via megaphones on the streets as volunteers and residents were in the middle of the ongoing clean up.

The red alert in place on Sunday night

It comes after hundreds have already died this week due to historic flash floods caused by a DANA storm.

The message played through megaphones tells people to stay indoors and in homes that are above ground level.

It comes after thousands of people decided to travel to Valencia this bank holiday weekend to help with the mammoth clean up operation following one of the biggest disasters in recent memory.

The red alert is in place along the southern coast of Valencia and some inland areas.

According to state weather agency Aemet, up to 90mm of rainfall could fall per square metre.

The red warning, meaning there is an ‘extreme risk’ to life, was activated at 6pm and is in place until 11pm tonight.

Meanwhile the northern coast of Valencia and parts of Castellon are on an orange alert for rainfall over the same period.