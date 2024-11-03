Fears for missing British tourist who vanished from Spain’s Tenerife on Halloween night

AN appeal has been launched to find a missing British tourist who has not been seen or heard from for three days.

Kris Finney (pictured above), 31, was enjoying a last-minute trip to Tenerife when he disappeared at around 9pm on Thursday.

According to loved ones, he was last seen near a McDonald’s in the resort of Las Americas, in the south of the island. He is described as being around 5ft7 tall.

Missing Persons Tenerife, who is in touch with the family, told the Olive Press that Kris was on a one-week holiday that he had booked last minute.

A spokesperson said: “It has been reported to the UK police and also the Foreign Office.”

The appeal online reads: “Kris Finney, 31 around 5ft 7. Last seen or spoken to Thursday 9pm, phone hasn’t been on since and no sign around his apartment complex.

“Last location known was Las Americas area outside the McDonald’s. Was staying out of Las Americas in the Las Cancelas area.

“UK and Tenerife police have been informed and he is now an official missing person.”

Do you know where Kris is? Email tips@theolivepress.es