Outrage after civil case against ‘lethal’ painkiller Nolotil is thrown out by Spain’s Supreme Court

THE SPANISH Supreme Court has thrown out a civil case against the ‘deadly’ painkiller Nolotil, provoking outrage amongst activists.

A recent lawsuit filed against the Spanish Ministry of Health and the Medicines Agency (AEMPS) by a Nolotil campaign group has been disregarded by the country’s highest court.

Led by the Association for Drug Affected People’s (ADAF) Cristina del Campo, the judge ruled the case did not constitute a ‘violation of human rights.’

“I feel utterly disappointed with humanity,” she told the Olive Press.

“We know what this drug is capable of doing, over 40 countries have banned it because it is dangerous, they have no regard for the patient’s or people’s lives in general.”

The Audiencia Nacional reviewed the lawsuit, submitted by the ADAF in November 2023.

The case, handled by Francisco Almodovar, arrived at the attorney general’s office in January this year and has been under review for over 10 months.

The Spanish Supreme Court

Photo: Wikipedia

Determined campaigner Cristina del Campo, alleges Spanish authorities have ‘failed to properly regulate’ Nolotil, leading to at least 40 deaths of British and Irish expats.

It comes some four years after a 2018 directive issued by the Spanish government prevented the sale of the drug to Northern Europeans without a prescription.

However, the case alleged this advice is not being followed and constitutes a ‘violation of human rights.’

Both the Spanish Medicines Agency (AEMPs) and Nolotil producers, Boringer Ingleheim, were surrounded by the judge and an early by the AEMPs was dismissed.

Despite this, the judge threw out the case, saying no human rights were violated by the drug.

The ADAF’s case included various cases of agranulocytosis, which can lead to sepsis, amputations and organ failure.

They have identified 350 suspected cases of the potentially deadly side effect between 1996 and 2023, including 170 Britons living in or visiting Spain.

The case contained several cases and medical records of patients affected by the drug.

Now, Del Campo and her team of lawyers are preparing to file a criminal complaint alleging the drug’s lack of safety.