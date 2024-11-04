‘Huge relief’: Missing British tourist is found ‘safe and well’ after disappearing from Spain’s Tenerife

A BRITISH tourist has been found safe and well after vanishing from Tenerife on Halloween night.

Kris Finney (pictured above), 31, was enjoying a last-minute trip to Tenerife when he disappeared at around 9pm on Thursday.

According to loved ones, he had last seen near a McDonald’s in the resort of Las Americas, in the south of the island.

Missing Persons Tenerife, who was in touch with the family, told the Olive Press that Kris was on a one-week holiday that he had booked last minute.

A spokesperson said: “It has been reported to the UK police and also the Foreign Office.”

However in an update on Monday the organisation said Kris had since been found.

It wrote: “Kris Finney has been located. He is absolutely fine, many thanks for helping.”

Another post read: “Kris has been found safe, thanks for all the awareness raising… what a massive relief to family and friends, thank you!”

Kris’s phone is believed to have been broken and he was unable to make contact with family back home.