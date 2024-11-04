4 Nov, 2024
4 Nov, 2024 @ 16:31
·
1 min read

‘Huge relief’: Missing British tourist is found ‘safe and well’ after disappearing from Spain’s Tenerife

by

A BRITISH tourist has been found safe and well after vanishing from Tenerife on Halloween night.

Kris Finney (pictured above), 31, was enjoying a last-minute trip to Tenerife when he disappeared at around 9pm on Thursday.

According to loved ones, he had last seen near a McDonald’s in the resort of Las Americas, in the south of the island.

Missing Persons Tenerife, who was in touch with the family, told the Olive Press that Kris was on a one-week holiday that he had booked last minute.

A spokesperson said: “It has been reported to the UK police and also the Foreign Office.”

However in an update on Monday the organisation said Kris had since been found.

It wrote: “Kris Finney has been located. He is absolutely fine, many thanks for helping.”

Another post read: “Kris has been found safe, thanks for all the awareness raising… what a massive relief to family and friends, thank you!”

Kris’s phone is believed to have been broken and he was unable to make contact with family back home.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore

