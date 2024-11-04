4 Nov, 2024
4 Nov, 2024 @ 16:44
Three earthquakes rattle Spain’s Costa del Sol – did YOU feel the tremors?

THE COSTA del Sol was rattled by three earthquakes recently but did you feel them? 

In just three days, three earthquakes have rattled Malaga province. 

Between October 31 to November 2, the shakes were felt in Cutar, Iznate and Benamargosa (Axarquia). 

According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), the first occurred at 9:41 pm on Thursday, October 31 in Cutar.

It measured three on the Richter scale in the small town of 600 people. 

The second earthquake happened one minute later in Iznate and measured 2.2 on the Richter scale. 

The third and final earthquake was felt in Benamargosa at 9:31 pm (November 2) and measured 2.6 on the Ritcher scale.

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

