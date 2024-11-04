Join the Mediterranean Homes referral program & earn a *€300 Amazon voucher

As experts for expats, Mediterranean Homes is excited to offer a *€300 Amazon voucher to anyone who refers a successful sales client to our team. For over 20 years, we’ve been the premier property experts on the Costa del Sol, and now you can help us expand our exceptional portfolio!

Specialising in picturesque country properties in the beautiful Guadalhorce Valley, our dedicated team bring 30 years of combined experience to navigate the real estate landscape with ease.

No property is too challenging for us to sell—whether it’s a charming finca or a luxurious villa, we thrive on tackling even the trickiest cases, including those with complicated or incomplete paperwork.

Understanding the rules and regulations of real estate can be daunting, but at Mediterranean Homes, we’ve got them all figured out.

Our clients are always our top priority. We take the time to understand each unique situation to ensure the best sale outcome or to help you find your perfect home.

This commitment has allowed us to gain in-depth knowledge and expertise in the inland Costa del Sol housing market.

From our office in Coin, our exceptional team is ready to assist you, no matter the circumstances. We know that buying and selling can be stressful, but our calm and reassuring presence will support you every step of the way.

As a bilingual, family-run business, we have a wide network of contacts to help you reach your goals effectively. Founded by siblings Kelly and Tyler Summerell in 2019, our team brings decades of expertise in real estate, construction, and landscaping.

Our international team speaks English, Spanish, Dutch, German, and French, providing access to an extensive range of potential buyers and listings.

Additionally, we have an in-house photographer/videographer and use the latest technology to maximise your sale. Even though we specialise in country properties, we are capable of handling any challenge, including urbanisation, villas, and townhouses.

From the serene Guadalhorce Valley to the vibrant La Cala de Mijas and beyond, we are confident in our ability to find your dream property among the stunning houses scattered across the Costa del Sol.

We ask that you kindly remember not to share the referred individual’s contact information, as this would violate GDPR regulations. Instead, encourage them to reach out to us directly and mention that they were referred by you.

Embrace the Costa del Sol lifestyle with Mediterranean Homes! Refer a successful sales client today and secure your *€300 Amazon voucher!



Office: +34 951 242 157

Mobile: +34 658 956 633

Email: info@mediterraneanhomes.eu Web: www.mediterraneanhomes.eu



*(terms & conditions apply)