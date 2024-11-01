Watch: Tornados tear through Spain’s Huelva and damage boats and rooftops while streets are turned into rivers following red alert for rain

THIS is the moment tornados tore through parts of Huelva in Andalucia on Friday.
One example of the weather phenomenon was seen swirling debris into the sky as it passed over several boats in the water.
One boat was pictured severely damaged on the pavement of the port following the dramatic incident.
In another clip shared on TikTok, a local captured the moment a tornado suddenly forms above buildings.
It can then be seen throwing debris around as moves over the apartment blocks.
It comes after much of the province was placed on a red alert for strong rain and storms on Friday morning.
The alert from state weather agency Aemet was in effect until 12pm today and covered multiple parts of Huelva.
The areas at ‘extreme risk’ from rainfall included Huelva capital, Ayamonte, Moguer and Almonte.
Meteorologists predict up to 140mm of rain could fall per square metre.
Meanwhile, the regions of Aracena, Andevalo and Condado remain on an orange warning for rain and a yellow alert for storms.
Emergency services asked residents in both Huelva and Sevilla to be ‘very careful’.
The Huelva Provincial Council said it is ‘expecting torrential rain’, stressing that ‘it is necessary to take extreme precautions’, including staying at home and not driving.