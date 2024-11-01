How can I donate to the victims of Spain’s flood disaster?

A SPECIAL WhatsApp phone messaging group has been launched by the Valencian government to channel flood relief aid to where it is most needed.

Financial donations are also being accepted by the Caritas charity via a set of bank accounts.

The messaging group will allow residents to say they need help as well as sending charities, companies, and groups to priority areas in Valencia province.

It aims to distribute resources ‘effectively’ and attend to key priorities as soon as possible.

The five WhatsApp numbers- split into regions- are: Utiel: 659289726; Horta Sur: 682177249; La Ribera: 619975059; Hoya de Buñol: 690027099 and Castellon: 679161664.

A wide range of companies have offered to provide help and the Valencian Community Business Confederation has launched a website to organise such aid efficiently and that it reaches those who need it as soon as possible.

Neighbourhood associations have played a key role in food and items, both for personal hygiene and for the cleaning of streets and homes- many of them still covered in mud.

Several collection points have been established in Valencia City where people can leave their donations.

The Cruz Roja, Caritas and food banks, among other organisations, are also providing aid to people who have lost everything.

The collection of drinking water, food and warm clothing is vital in some parts Valencia province as many supermarkets and shopping centres have been flooded and therefore have no supplies.

Schools and sports centres have opened their doors for the collection and delivery of both food and clothing.

Several organisations have are also asking for donations like the Catholic charity, Caritas, and the Madrina Foundation.

Caritas has published bank account details in association with Valencia City Council for people to make money transfers.

They are:- Caixa Popular: ES19 3159 0078 5716 6338 6025; Caixabank: ES02 2100 8734 6113 0064 8236; Santander: ES45 0049 1892 6421 1055 3738; Sabadell ES54 0081 0216 7000 0218 7226 or Bizum 00089.

The Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) has asked for the rest of Spain’s regions to set up collection and distribution points for the aid provided by the municipalities.

The FEMP has especially requested water, non-perishable food and personal hygiene items.