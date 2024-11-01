Watch: Thousands of volunteers head to Spain’s flood disaster zones while farmers use their machinery to clean up the streets

VOLUNTEERS are heading to areas affected by flooding in Spain’s Valencia in their thousands to help in recovery efforts.

‘Solo el pueblo salva el pueblo’ is a phrase you may have seen a lot recently on social media.

It translates to ‘only the people save the people’ and has accompanied the hundreds of videos uploaded to social media showing Valencians flocking to disaster zones to help those affected by recent flooding.

In a heart wrenching show of solidarity, thousands have been seen crossing the bridge from Valencia city to nearby towns and villages to help out.

They are carrying food, water and clothes by foot to supply to affected areas.

“This is my Valencia,” the below video reads.

Esta es mi València ???

pic.twitter.com/b7BhbIGtS8 — Jesús Gallent (@JesusGallent) November 1, 2024

Meanwhile, others have praised those flocking to help, saying: “When things like this happen, we forget about the stupid things: ideology and politics, it’s just people helping people because it could have been any of us. We have an incredible country with incredible people driven by infinite morals.”

VALENCIA ES SU GENTE.



Miles de voluntarios se encaminan a ayudar a zonas afectadas. Con artículos de limpieza y provisiones. Es emocionante ver los caminos llenos de gente con bondad y sentido de pertenencia por su pueblo y su gente. pic.twitter.com/AtXo5mbocc — LEOALANIZ (@leoalaniz_ad) November 1, 2024

“Valencia is its people,” the caption above reads, “thousands of volunteers are walking on foot to help in affected areas. They have cleaning equipment and other supplies. It’s heartwarming to see the streets full of generous, kind-hearted people looking out for their own.”

Other videos have shown farmers using their tractors to help remove cars, clear the streets and clean up disaster zones.

Agricultores en Valencia por si no lo sabían desde el día de después de las lluvias y riadas se encuentran sacando vehículos, escombros, haciendo caminos y limpiando calles y carreteras



De su bolsillo por supuesto pic.twitter.com/hZSIohZN73 — Tom (@Tomy_Rohde) November 1, 2024

“This the energy we need,” said one X user, “to rise up again after adversity! Let’s go Spain!”